1,650 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.