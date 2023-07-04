1,724 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Snowflake stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,673 shares of company stock valued at $107,165,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

