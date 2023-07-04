2,392 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
