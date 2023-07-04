2,392 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

