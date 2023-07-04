256,718 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.