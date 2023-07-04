2,635 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

