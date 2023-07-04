3,398 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

