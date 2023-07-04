3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Trading Up 1.1 %

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.