44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

