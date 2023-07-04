45,500 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 53,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 417,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

