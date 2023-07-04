51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE:COE opened at $8.18 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

