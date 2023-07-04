51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on COE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of COE opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

