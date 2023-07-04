72,062 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 72,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $377.42 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.58 and its 200 day moving average is $356.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

