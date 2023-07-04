73,434 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

