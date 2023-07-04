75,632 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.