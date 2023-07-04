77,772 Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CATC opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a market cap of $433.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, Director Hambleton Douglas Lord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.