85,346 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.