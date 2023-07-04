86,819 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,897,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.