94,026 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MET opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.