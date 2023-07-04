A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in June

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Handelsbanken assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

