AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. AAK AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.
About AAK AB (publ.)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.