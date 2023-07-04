Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $310.79 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

