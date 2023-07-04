ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
