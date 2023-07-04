ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

