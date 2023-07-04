ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

