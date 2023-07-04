Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $46.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ADNT opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 325.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $57,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,589,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 488.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

