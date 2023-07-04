ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Down 9.8 %
OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
