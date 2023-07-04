ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Down 9.8 %

OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.