Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 883,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

