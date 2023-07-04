AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

