Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day moving average is 0.15. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.24.
About Agronomics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.