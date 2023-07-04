Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More

