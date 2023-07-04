Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

