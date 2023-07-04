Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

