Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXP opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

