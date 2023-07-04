Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

