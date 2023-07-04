Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,638 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,647,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 181,998 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

