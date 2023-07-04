Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 81,375 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,375 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

