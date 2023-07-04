Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.21.

AMED opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

