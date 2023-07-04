Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Amex Exploration Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
