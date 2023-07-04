Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.