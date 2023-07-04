Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 3,015,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,677.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Amplifon has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $35.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMFPF. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplifon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

