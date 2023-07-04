ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,608.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AUKUF stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

