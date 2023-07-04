ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,608.5 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
Shares of AUKUF stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.
About ams-OSRAM
