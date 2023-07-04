Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $71.22

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.22.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:AFL opened at $70.15 on Friday. Aflac has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

