Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $81.40

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Price Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Free Report

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.