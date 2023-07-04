Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $122.00

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $8,315,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bunge by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

