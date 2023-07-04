Analysts Set Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target at $491.20

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBERY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Geberit Increases Dividend

Geberit Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.8352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Geberit’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

(Free Report

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.