Analysts Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target at $654.29

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $654.29.

Separately, HSBC cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Kering Stock Performance

PPRUY stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Kering has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

Kering Increases Dividend

Kering Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

Featured Articles

