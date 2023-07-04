Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price at $6.53

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $4.87 on Friday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

