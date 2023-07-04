Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $73.21

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.21.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

