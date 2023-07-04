Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $190.25

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.25.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

