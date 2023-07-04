Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $2,525.14

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,525.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

