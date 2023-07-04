Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $26.42

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

