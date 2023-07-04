Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $355.25

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $357.54.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.